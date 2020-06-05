Barcelona star reveals he wants to end his career playing in MLS

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has said that he would like to end his career by playing in MLS, according to a report in Goal.

The MLS is the preferred destination for many European players who look to end their playing days in the United States by signing for MLS sides and Griezmann is no different.

SEE MORE: Barcelona’s slim hopes of Neymar return take a blow as star has no interest in moving to PSG in exchange

The MLS has previously boasted players like David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, David Villa and Andrea Pirlo, who have all finished their playing careers in the US before hanging up their boots.

It now looks as though Griezmann will be added to that list, however, the 2018 French World Cup winner isn’t done playing in Europe just yet.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times about his career and his desire to play in the MLS, Griezmann said:

“Winning La Liga and the Champions League with Barca would be a dream, and also my objective,”

“After that winning whatever comes. There’s another World Cup so the World Cup in Qatar. And after that MLS.

“I don’t know with which team, but I really want to play there. For me it’s an objective to end my career in the United States with the possibility of playing well and being a big part of the team and fighting for a title.”

Griezmann is also a huge fan of the NBA and would relish the opportunity to play in the United States which would see him be up close to the NBA games.

However, at the moment Griezmann is determined to finish his stint at Barcelona on a high but once he’s finished in Catalunya it’s certain that the MLS will welcome the Frenchman with open arms.