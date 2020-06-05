Sometimes it can be tempting for a club to make a lot of signings in a transfer window if things haven’t gone perfectly the season before.

There’s a theory that if you sign enough players then some will come good, but it appears that Chelsea are going for quality over quantity this summer.

Goal.com reported on the latest with their transfer plans, and it sounds like Ben Chilwell is next on the agenda.

They confirm that Hakim Ziyech is already a done deal and the signing of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is being worked on, so that just leaves the Leicester man as their final main target of the summer.

They indicate that this deal won’t be so easy because the left back doesn’t have a release clause, and there’s a fear that Man United spending £80m to sign Harry Maguire may set the benchmark for this deal.

That means they may have to wait and see what happens in the league – namely whether Chelsea or Leicester end up in a Champions League place – before reaching a deal to sign him.

Beyond Chilwell, it doesn’t really sound like there are any big targets. Former defender Nathan Ake is touted as a potential alternative if they can’t get the Leicester man, while they may sign some projects if they become available.

The fans will be hoping this approach pays off but it does make sense – they’ve added Ziyech to replace Willian who looks likely to leave, Werner will give them a ruthless goalscorer up front and Chilwell will plug the problem position on the left hand side of the defence.