Chelsea loanee edges closer to fitness as he tries to make up for a wasted season

Although every player develops at a different rate and some will be more advanced than others, it’s generally accepted that a player needs to start playing competitive football as they edge towards their 20’s.

Training and youth football is great for technique, but they need to play against other professionals and learn what it’s like to be competitive when there’s a lot on the line.

That’s why this season could feel like a wasted one for Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu, as he’s barely played since moving to RB Leipzig.

Injuries haven’t helped, but only getting 78 Bundesliga minutes this season is not what he needed for his long term development.

The lockdown means that there is still some competitive football to be played, and The BBC are reporting that he hopes to play some part in the run in.

They state that he’s now back in training and is getting closer to being fully fit, so hopefully he might get some more minutes on the pitch.

This season has been a nightmare as it’s unlikely he can go back to Chelsea and feel he has a chance of making it into the first team, so he might have to go out on loan again as he seeks to prove himself.

The problem is that the older he gets there will be more pressure to show he belongs at the top level.

Hopefully he does get back to fitness and manages to kick on next season somewhere.