Chelsea target tempted by move to Stamford Bridge as Blues eye next swoop after Werner

Chelsea target Ben Chilwell is tempted by a switch to Stamford Bridge, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is keen on signing a new left-back in this summer’s transfer window after losing faith in Chelsea’s current crop of full-backs Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

There have been claims that Chilwell has told Brendan Rodgers that he wants to leave Leicester City for Chelsea, however, those claims are yet to be confirmed.

Chilwell is contracted to Leicester until 2024 and that will almost certainly inflate his price tag should Chelsea come calling.

Leicester have been known to hold out for high transfer fees with the Premier League outfit selling Harry Maguire to Manchester United for a record fee of £80m last summer and extracting a fee of £60m for Riyad Mahrez the year before, according to the Mirror report.

The Blues are evaluating their options of signing a left-back and are rumoured to be interested in signing FC Porto’s Alex Telles as per the Express and Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico, according to the Telegraph, as well, so it remains to be seen whether Chelsea make a high-value bid for Chilwell given their available options and the impact of the coronavirus on the transfer market.

It promises to be a busy summer for the Blues, with Sky Sports noting that they have already agreed a deal in principle for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, and so now Chilwell could follow suit if an agreement can be reached with their Premier League rivals.