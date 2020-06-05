Chelsea transfer news: Deal close for marquee signing, Lampard eyeing next target

Chelsea are set to have a busy transfer window with Blues boss Frank Lampard keen to make his mark on the squad by dipping into the transfer market for some big-name signings.

Lampard is keen to bolster his squad in what is his first full summer transfer window as Blues boss after the club’s transfer ban last summer.

SEE MORE: Why Liverpool have pulled out of Timo Werner transfer deal as Chelsea make their offer

According to several reports including Sky Sports and a tweet from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have agreed in principle to sign RB Leipzig ace Timo Werner and the German striker has already spoken to Frank Lampard.

Timo Werner is ready to sign his contract as new Chelsea player until June 2025 on next days – paperworks time. Liverpool have not sent any official bid to hijack the move. Chelsea will pay €55M to RB Leipzig. Timo has already spoken directly with Frank Lampard. ? #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2020

According to the Sky Sports report, Chelsea are to agree on a five-year-deal worth £200,000-a-week with the Leipzig forward as they look likey to announce the signing soon.

Elsewhere, the Blues are looking at bringing in Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell who is next in line after their swoop for Werner.

The Daily Mirror report that Chilwell is tempted by a move to Stamford Bridge and there have been claims that he has told Brendan Rodgers that he wants to leave Leicester City for Chelsea, however, those claims are yet to be confirmed.

Chilwell’s contract with Leicester runs up until 2024 so the full-back’s price tag will certainly be on the higher side.

However, whether the Blues break the bank to sign the Leicester left-back with the impact of the coronavirus on the transfer market remains to be seen.