Contacts started: Euro giants could decide to keep Man Utd loanee but key factor noted

Inter have reportedly opened discussions with Man Utd over the possibility of keeping Alexis Sanchez after his loan spell expires this summer.

The 31-year-old joined the Nerazzurri on a season-long loan deal last summer and has contributed just one goal and three assists in 15 appearances.

While that suggests that his stint hasn’t been a successful one, he’s also been unlucky with injury problems while the coronavirus pandemic halted the season at a time when Sanchez was just getting back to full fitness and had started to make more of a positive impact.

In turn, Calciomercato report that Inter have started contacts with Man Utd over the possibility of keeping the Chilean international at the club, but it will likely be heavily influenced by his impact and form in the next few months with the Serie A season set to restart later this month.

If Sanchez were to impress, it could convince Inter that trying to find a new agreement with Man Utd makes sense, if he were to disappoint though, that would perhaps raise doubts and send the forward back to Old Trafford where he would seemingly face an uncertain future again.

Further, the report adds that it’s a difficult deal to do namely due to his wages, but if Sanchez delivers between now and the end of the season, the Inter hierarchy are being tipped to try and keep him at the club, although it’s not made entirely clear as to whether that would be another loan deal for next season or if they would try to work out a permanent switch.

With his contract at Man Utd not expiring until 2022, perhaps there is still room for manoeuvre as far as the Red Devils are concerned for next season.

