We’ve all dreamt of trying to get one over on a former employee in a petty kind of way, but this is taking things to the next level from Barcelona’s former transfer advisor.

Football Italia have reported on the latest with the potential swap deal that would see Arthur move to Juventus and Miralem Pjanic would move to the Nou Camp.

At this point there’s no sign that the deal might be close, and Barca’s former employee Josep Maria Minguella seems to think it’s unlikely to ever happen either.

He makes the point that Arthur isn’t good enough for Juventus, and he doesn’t compare him favourably to Pjanic either:

“He [Arthur] isn’t good enough to establish himself in Barca’s team,” he told Tuttosport. ” Setien only played him four times and gave the club permission to sell him.”

“This should make him understand that no-one at the club considers him irreplaceable. If he stays, he’ll be one of many. If he leaves, no tears will be shed.”

“Pjanic’s an excellent player with only one flaw: age. Barcelona already have six players over 30 and they can’t add another because competitions are long and tiring. Therefore, the physical factor becomes increasingly important.”

That suggests the only thing in Arthur’s favour is his age, so that will never be enough to convince Juventus to let one of their best players go.

From a Barcelona point of view you would hope that everybody associated with the club – past and present – would be doing all they can to help them, but that certainly hasn’t been the case here.