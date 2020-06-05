Chelsea are reportedly keen on Bayer Leverkusen ace Kai Havertz amid reports that they’re on the verge of signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

As per Sky Sports, a deal is agreed in principle for Werner to make the move to west London, with his €55m release clause seemingly being paid while he will earn £200,000-a-week over five years.

With the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in mind, it’s expected that many clubs will struggle to spend big this summer as they deal with the losses in revenue.

However, after two quiet transfer windows aside from the signing of Hakim Ziyech, who will arrive this summer, Chelsea are seemingly ready to splash out and will hope that they can secure Champions League football in the coming weeks as the Premier League season will restart later this month.

If the potential Werner signing wasn’t enough for Chelsea fans to get excited about, Bild reporter Christian Falk has now suggested that the Blues are also interested in Havertz in what would arguably be an even bigger coup than signing his compatriot.

The Leverkusen ace has been touted as the biggest star in German football in the coming years, and if Chelsea were somehow able to pull off a double swoop, it would certainly make them a serious threat.

In turn, that is why the reaction has been sparked below, as the Blues faithful know what a big deal it would be if they could land Havertz and Werner.

That said, others have taken a more realistic approach regardless of the claim as they argue that with potentially Werner, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, they’re getting into a situation where it might be impossible to keep all their attacking talent happy.

That list doesn’t even include Olivier Giroud, while it remains to be seen what happens with Pedro and Willian.

With that in mind, it seems a bit of a stretch to suggest that Chelsea will sign both Werner and Havertz in one window, but perhaps they are simply lining up a move for the latter at this stage and will hope that none of their rivals make a deal before they do.

