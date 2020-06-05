Juventus prepared to include €30m+ rated ace in swap deal offer for Man Utd superstar

Juventus are reportedly proposing to include Adrien Rabiot in their offer to try and prise Paul Pogba away from Man Utd this summer.

Speculation has been rife over Pogba’s future for some time now as he has seemingly been constantly linked with an exit from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

It’s been a frustrating year for him as he’s been limited to just eight appearances due to injury, and so his main focus will surely be to get back to full fitness and help Man Utd enjoy a successful end to the campaign.

However, rumours continue to surface over a possible exit and what interested parties might try and offer to convince United to green light an exit, and now it’s suggested that a player exchange offer could be on the cards from Juventus who are eying a reunion with the World Cup-winning French international.

According to Calciomercato, the Turin giants are proposing to include Rabiot in their offer, with the Frenchman said to be valued at €30m+ which in turn they’ll hope will bring the cash part of the deal down.

It’s added that Man Utd are open-minded to the idea, although his salary is too high and will need to be lowered, but it’s added that there could be room for negotiation between the two clubs.

Rabiot, 25, hasn’t had the most memorable of debut campaigns for Juventus thus far, as he has been limited to 24 appearances having struggled to break into the side early on.

Nevertheless, he’s still a classy operator who has improved and could act as a solution to fill the void left behind by Pogba, while if Juve were to include cash too, it could give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer additional funds to strengthen his side.

That said, he’ll no doubt want to see a fully-fit Pogba back on the pitch in the coming weeks first, and if he impresses alongside Bruno Fernandes and Man Utd achieve their objectives, it will surely lead to the two parties prioritising a potential stay over any touted exit.

—

“The motives behind Project Restart are possibly 100% financially driven rather than integrity driven.” – Which Premier League star said this? Click here to read more.

—