Liverpool confirm versatile defensive starlet has signed first professional deal

Liverpool have officially announced that youngster Remi Savage has put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the Merseyside giants.

The 18-year-old joined up with the U18 side in 2018 and has continued his progression this season having made 20 appearances across all competitions.

It appears as though the form and potential he has shown to this point has been enough to convince Liverpool to give him a shot at making it at senior level at Anfield, as the club confirmed in an official statement that Savage has signed his professional deal with them.

While he has been deployed as a centre-back for the majority of this campaign, it’s noted in the report above that he can also play at left-back, and so that could be of particular interest to Jurgen Klopp as he monitors his progress in the coming years as that versatility could prove to be useful.

With a lack of quality depth behind first-choice ace Andy Robertson at left-back, it could present Savage with an opportunity to make a breakthrough, but time will tell if he can continue to kick on now and prove his worth to the club and carve out his own spot in the first team squad just as fellow youth product Trent Alexander-Arnold has successfully done over the last two years.

Furthermore, he’s not the only young star who will have the same objective as fellow youth product James Norris signed his first pro deal this week too, and the pair will perhaps now be in competition with each other moving forward.

Nevertheless, take nothing away from the moment for the youngster as he will be delighted to have earned the contract and it could prove to be a big turning point in his career.

