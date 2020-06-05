Liverpool have submitted a bid for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele after pulling out of the race for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, who looks set to sign for Chelsea, according to a report in Football Insider.

According to the report, Liverpool rate Dembele higher than Werner and the Anfield club have submitted a loan with an option to buy bid for the Barcelona forward.

Dembele signed for Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for a hefty price tag of £112m in 2017, according to the report, but has since struggled to establish himself as a prominent starter for the Catalan giants.

The French international has also struggled with persisting injuries during his time at Barcelona and has spent long spells on the sidelines during his three-year stay at the Nou Camp including being out with a hamstring injury since November this season.

However, Dembele is to be given a fresh start at Liverpool should Barcelona accept the Anfield club’s offer for the Frenchman.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to add Dembele to his squad with the versatile winger capable of slotting in on either flank and providing a serious goal threat from out wide and the forward could compete with Liverpool’s front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah next season if the move goes through.

It comes after it was reported that Werner has agreed a deal in principle with Chelsea despite being heavily linked with a move to Anfield, as per Sky Sports, and so it would seem as though the Premier League leaders are wasting no time in identifying and making their move for an alternative target.