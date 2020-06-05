Liverpool transfer news: Werner decision explained, big risk over £80m target while ace holds exit talks

Liverpool suffered a blow this week as reports claim Timo Werner could be Chelsea bound, so why did they fail to sign him after months of speculation?

As noted by Sky Sports, a deal has been agreed in principle for the prolific 24-year-old to join the Blues, with a £200,000-a-week contract touted as Chelsea will pay his €55m release clause.

Liverpool have been relentlessly linked with the German international, with constant reports suggesting that he was prioritising a move to Anfield and that Jurgen Klopp had spoken to him.

However, it looks as though they’re about to see him join a rival, and the Liverpool Echo, via the Athletic, report that it ultimately came down to the Reds not being willing to pay his release clause.

Further, it’s suggested that given the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s highly unlikely that the Merseyside giants will spend big on major transfers this summer, and so that could come to haunt them again for another top target.

It’s reported by the Independent that Liverpool are ‘closely monitoring’ Jadon Sancho as they try to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on Werner, but the same issues touted in the report above could see them miss out on the Borussia Dortmund starlet too.

It’s suggested that although the Reds sense an opportunity if Man Utd miss out on Champions League qualification, their financial position could be a problem again as this would be an even more expensive signing with Sancho said to be worth at least £80m while his wages could also be problematic for the club.

If he moves this summer, Man Utd could be a serious contender. If he stays in Germany for another year, then that could perhaps open the door for Liverpool to land him next summer.

Meanwhile, there is also talk of an exit at Anfield as the Leicester Mercury note that talks are underway between Adam Lallana and Leicester City over a move to the King Power Stadium.

The 32-year-old will see his current contract expire at the end of the season, and it’s now been suggested that he’s ‘getting closer’ to a move to the Foxes.

It would mean a reunion with former boss Brendan Rodgers and an important addition to the Leicester squad to offer more experience and quality depth.

If Liverpool can’t land their top targets though, could Klopp be forced to reconsider an exit to avoid being left too short of options as he tries to compete on multiple fronts year in and year out?

—

“The motives behind Project Restart are possibly 100% financially driven rather than integrity driven.” – Which Premier League star said this? Click here to read more.

—