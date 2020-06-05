The biggest clubs might be used to just signing the best players they can without worrying about the financial consequences, but that might need to change in the next few years.

Even clubs like Man United may need to start looking at cheaper alternatives in the transfer market, so this report from the Manchester Evening News is an interesting one.

They suggest that Man United have identified Jack Grealish as their main target this summer, as he looks set to be cheaper than James Maddison, while he could be available for even less if Villa go down.

The problem comes in the shape of Kai Havertz, who has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen since the Bundesliga restarted and they state that he would be interested in a move to Old Trafford.

The problem there is that he would cost a lot more than Grealish, and they go on to say that there’s no way United would sign both of them after the recent arrival of Bruno Fernandes.

Even though Grealish is more experienced and also knows what it’s like to play in the Premier League, it’s easy to see why Havertz would be the more attractive option.

He’s proven he can do it at a higher level and he’s also played regularly in Europe – plus his younger age suggests he would have more time to improve even further.

The problem is that he might be too expensive for United this summer, so it will be interesting to see who they sign.