Man Utd receive key update over £90m-rated target, Liverpool stance revealed

Man Utd could reportedly be alerted by comments on Bayer Leverkusen ace Kai Havertz after the club’s sporting director Simon Rofles said his future is undecided.

As noted by Sky Sports, Timo Werner is said to have agreed a deal in principle with Chelsea, having been linked with both United and Liverpool in recent months.

Having seemingly missed out on the prolific RB Leipzig ace, the two Premier League giants may well have to quickly switch their focus elsewhere to strengthen their squad, and it appears as though Havertz could be the solution.

According to the Express, Rolfes has admitted that the 20-year-old’s future is still undecided while both Man Utd and Liverpool are specifically noted as interested parties as Chelsea’s interest could now be over given their swoop for Werner.

“We know that all the greats from Germany and Europe are after him and that he has the ability to play anywhere,” he said. “He is a fantastic player and, for many years, Bayern has always been behind the young talents of Germany.

“But we have to wait, there are many factors that can have an influence. His future is not yet decided at all.

“I can only say that I love to see him play, especially for as long as possible in the Leverkusen shirt.

That said, the Metro have reported that Leverkusen have put a whopping £90m asking price on their prized asset, and so if the Reds had trouble paying Werner’s release clause, that could raise major doubt over any potential swoop for Havertz instead as they are seemingly not in a position to spend big money this summer.

With that in mind, the Express also add that the Merseyside giants aren’t going to make any big signings, with the financial impact of the coronavirus and perhaps the club’s priorities lying elsewhere being key factors.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, and although there is certainly no doubt over Werner’s quality given his prolific stint with Leipzig, many have tipped Havertz to emerge as the brightest talent from the Bundesliga given the class he has shown to this point and so Man Utd will arguably be eager to secure a deal.

