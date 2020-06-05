Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking at bolstering his squad this summer and it looks like it’s going to be a busy summer transfer window at Old Trafford.

SEE MORE: Contacts started: Euro giants could decide to keep Man Utd loanee but key factor noted

Solskjaer is gearing up to make some big-name signings to add to his squad and will have to act quickly after already losing out on Timo Werner who is Chelsea bound, according to several reports including Sky Sports.

According to the Express, as per the latest comments from Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes, United target Kai Havertz’s future is “undecided” and it could pave the way for a swoop from the Red Devils.

The Metro reports that Havertz won’t come cheap and that the midfielder has been slapped with a huge £90m price-tag which United will have to cough up if they intend on signing the German star.

Meanwhile, Serie A giants Juventus are to step up their pursuit of Paul Pogba who has continually been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus intend on offering wantaway midfielder Adrien Rabiot as part of a player-plus-cash exchange deal for Pogba.

The Calciomercato report suggests that Juventus value Rabiot at €30m+ and are willing to part with the player in their intended move for Pogba.

However, whether United agree to swap Pogba for Rabiot remains to be seen.