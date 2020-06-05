Potential boost for Man United as Jadon Sancho shows frustration over fine from the DFL

Of course it’s completely possible to overthink everything when it comes to a transfer story, but often it’s a case of watching as little indicators appear suggesting a player wants to move.

Everybody knows that Man United are desperate to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, he could add a top class option to the attack and it could help take them to the next level.

The Express were the latest to link him with a move to Old Trafford and they even hint that there is a feeling from Dortmund that he will leave at the end of the season.

READ MORE: Report suggests Jadon Sancho broke lockdown rules to hold Man United talks

You have to think that Dortmund will be doing all they can to convince him to stay, so the last thing they need is anything that would irritate him about playing in Germany.

Unfortunately for them, The Guardian have reported that he’s been fined after images emerged of him getting a haircut after Germany had imposed Coronavirus restrictions, and he’s lashed out on Twitter at the DFL ( German League):

Unfortunately the tweet has since been taken down so that’s an image taken from The Guardian report, but it’s an interesting one to ponder.

Perhaps it’s nothing, but it could also suggest that he’s fed up and is now looking to provoke an exit.