AC Milan have reportedly put Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic at the top of their transfer shortlist to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season.

The Rossoneri have managed to score just 28 goals in 26 league games so far this season, and they face a decision on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s future as they have an option on extending his stay for another year, as per the club’s site.

Having struggled with a blunt attack with and without the 38-year-old, reinforcements in that department are surely needed and it’s suggested that two players are on their radar, but Jovic is their first choice option, as noted by Calciomercato.

It’s added that the the most likely way that an exit from the Bernabeu materialises after just one year with the club is a loan switch with an option to buy, and so time will tell tell if the two clubs can reach an agreement and notably if Zinedine Zidane is prepared to green light an exit after just one underwhelming campaign.

Jovic has managed just two goals and two assists in 24 appearances so far this season as he has struggled to settle and prove his worth, albeit he hasn’t been afforded many chances in a bit-part role.

Currently sidelined by an injury sustained during the coronavirus lockdown, it remains to be seen if he can still make an impact before the year is out, but speculation is linking him with an exit already.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato also report that Napoli ace Arkadiusz Milik could be seen as an alternative target for the Italian giants, and so time will tell if they are successful in their pursuit of Jovic or not.

From the Serbian international’s perspective, he’ll surely be desperate to prove his worth for Real Madrid and won’t want to quit after just one season. That said, if the club are willing to offload him, a fresh start in Italy could be a good option to get his career back on track after his impressive stint with Eintracht Frankfurt.