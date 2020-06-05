Revised Premier League fixtures: Schedule, kick-off times and TV guide confirmed for opening three rounds

The Premier League have confirmed the revised 2019/20 fixture schedule for the first three rounds of the restart after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Games have been suspended since the end of March when the outbreak began to spread across the UK, and after weeks of speculation on how the season would resume, a schedule is now officially in place.

As per the Premier League’s site, it’s noted that it is all dependent on safety requirements being met, while all matches will be played behind closed doors.

Nevertheless, for football-starved fans, they can finally start to look forward to games again as this is the most concrete update yet that the games will restart from June 17 onwards.

Full schedule for next three rounds below:

Wednesday 17 June

18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports)

20:15 Man City v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Friday 19 June

18:00 Norwich City v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)

20:15 Spurs v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Saturday 20 June

12:30 Watford v Leicester City (BT Sport)

15:00 Brighton v Arsenal (BT Sport)

17:30 West Ham v Wolves (Sky Sports)

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (BBC)

Sunday 21 June

14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

19:00 Everton v Liverpool (Sky Sports/Pick)*

*Venue TBC

Monday 22 June

20:00 Man City v Burnley (Sky Sports)

Tuesday 23 June

18:00 Leicester City v Brighton (Sky Sports)

20:15 Spurs v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 24 June

18:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa (BT Sport)

18:00 Norwich City v Everton (BBC)

18:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth (BT Sport)

20:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

Thursday 25 June

18:00 Burnley v Watford (Sky Sports/Pick)

18:00 Southampton v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

20:15 Chelsea v Man City (BT Sport)

Saturday 27 June

12:30 Aston Villa v Wolves (BT Sport)

Sunday 28 June

16:30 Watford v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)

Monday 29 June

20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley (Amazon Prime Video)

Tuesday 30 June

20:15 Brighton v Man Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

Wednesday 1 July

18:00 Arsenal v Norwich City (BT Sport)

18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Sky Sports/Pick)

18:00 Everton v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

20:15 West Ham v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Thursday 2 July

18:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs (Sky Sports)

20:15 Man City v Liverpool (Sky Sports)*

*Venue TBC