Although Man United might be linked with a lot of big names just now, it’s likely that they might take a similar stance to Arsenal in the transfer market.

Both clubs have shown a willingness to take a chance on young talents who could develop into superstars over the years, so it’s understandable that they will be linked with the same players.

The latest name to be mentioned is Velez winger Thiago Almada, and it sounds like United might have stolen a march on Arsenal in their attempts to sign him.

As reported by Fichajes, United have already opened negotiations with Velez, and he’s got a relatively low release clause of €22m.

They claim that Atletico Madrid are interested alongside Arsenal, but there’s nothing to suggest that either have made an approach to sign him at this point.

In terms of what Almada is like as a player, they describe him as someone who can dribble at pace and he’s able to play on either flank, but they also claim he’s able to play through the middle and is able to create.

It’s likely that he would just be a project at this point as they try to develop him, but the same was said about Dan James and he went on to play a major role last year.

It doesn’t sound like the deal is close to being completed at this point, but he could be an exciting signing if it goes through.