Barcelona ace Antoine Griezmann scored an audacious lob in a recent training session for Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have resumed training ahead of the restart of La Liga this month and tweeted a video of the Barca players in training this week.

As seen in the video below towards the end, after being fed a long ball over the top of the defence, Griezmann met the ball at speed and produced a sumptuous lob finish to find the back of the net.

Barcelona currently lead La Liga after amassing 58 points in 27 games this season before the coronavirus suspension and are ahead of second-placed Real Madrid by a narrow margin of two points.