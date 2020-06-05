Barcelona ace Antoine Griezmann scored an audacious lob in a recent training session for Barcelona.
The Catalan giants have resumed training ahead of the restart of La Liga this month and tweeted a video of the Barca players in training this week.
SEE MORE: ‘Almost back’ and ‘good to see’ – These Real Madrid fans react to star’s goal in training as he looks set for comeback
As seen in the video below towards the end, after being fed a long ball over the top of the defence, Griezmann met the ball at speed and produced a sumptuous lob finish to find the back of the net.
? ????? ?? ? pic.twitter.com/yfShvj7Jhc
— FC Barcelona (from ?) (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2020
Barcelona currently lead La Liga after amassing 58 points in 27 games this season before the coronavirus suspension and are ahead of second-placed Real Madrid by a narrow margin of two points.