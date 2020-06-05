Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken out about racism and the Black Lives Matter movement suggesting that he hopes “this is a moment in history where we see real change.”

The Black Lives Matter movement is gaining momentum around the world after the tragic killing of George Floyd in the United States, which in turn has sparked widespread protests in the US and is spreading across the UK and the rest of the world too.

Now Liverpool star full-back Alexander-Arnold has become the latest high-profile footballer to voice his opinion about the matter, as seen in the video below.

? "I hope this is a moment in history where we see real change" Trent Alexander-Arnold on #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/yqgqv0uoqD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 5, 2020

Alexander-Arnold is the latest player to take to social media to speak about racism and the Black Lives Matter movement after Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba who also posted their opinions about the matter on social media, earlier this week.