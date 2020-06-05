Barcelona star Luis Suarez scored a brilliant top corner goal in Barcelona’s recent training session.

The Catalan club have begun their preparations for the return of the La Liga season later this month after the coronavirus suspension and posted a video of a training session on Twitter.

As seen in the video below at 1:35, Suarez received the ball from midfield at the top of the box and the Uruguayan hitman unleashed a powerful shot with his right foot, that flew into the top corner.

Suarez’s strike will keep Barcelona hopeful that the Uruguayan will deliver in La Liga when football resumes, as the Catalan giants continue their title challenge while currently leading the Spanish top flight, two points ahead of rivals Real Madrid.