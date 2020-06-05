After it was reported that Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally believes he’ll have absolutely no problem fitting in.

As per Sky Sports, the Blues have reached an agreement in principle to sign the 24-year-old with his €55m release clause seemingly being met while it’s added that he’s been offered a contract worth £200,000-a-week.

It’s worth noting that the deal hasn’t been officially announced as of yet and so we’re still awaiting confirmation from Chelsea, but widespread reports on Thursday night suggest that it could be a matter of time before a statement arrives as the Sun also note that everything is agreed.

Having scored 31 goals and provided 12 assists in 40 appearances so far this season, the German international has shown just how prolific he can be, and McInally has insisted in the videos below that he doesn’t see any problems over him not being able to settle and fit in at Chelsea and the Premier League.

He believes that a role on the left side of the attack could be an ideal position for Werner, but he goes on to laud him for his versatility as he can also play up top, off a frontman or in the No.10 role. In turn, McInally eventually suggests that they should just let him play and give him freedom to roam.

Further, he has also made a bold early prediction as he suggests that Werner will score 20 goals a season in England too, as he continued to heap praise on him as he evidently rates him very highly.

Time will tell if Chelsea wrap up a deal and make it official, but there appears to be plenty of excitement already over his potential impact at Stamford Bridge moving forward.

Whether it’s as competition for Tammy Abraham up top, or to co-exist with the likes of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, it will be an exciting time for Frank Lampard if he has the prolific German ace at his disposal too.

? "I'd like to see him play on the left hand side, he's a good team player, he's not selfish" Alan McInally on how Timo Werner will fit in to the Chelsea team#SkyFootballShow pic.twitter.com/C8P0cZuQah — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 5, 2020