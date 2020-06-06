Man Utd could alter their transfer plans to sign Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and target Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz instead, but only if he is available.

SEE MORE: Man Utd transfer news: Update over £90m-rated target, Juventus swap deal for Pogba

This is according to the Sun, who report that United have made Villa’s Grealish their primary transfer target but would pass on the chance to sign him should they be able to land Leverkusen’s Havertz.

Aston Villa ace Grealish has enjoyed a superb season on the individual front, scoring seven goals and notching up six assists for Villa this season.

The 24-year-old Aston Villa captain could be available for anywhere between £50m and £80m, according to the Sun report, should United come calling, but if Villa get relegated from the Premier League this season, his price tag could reduce significantly.

However, the Red Devils will turn their attention away from Grealish should they have a chance of landing 20-year-old Bundesliga star Kai Havertz.

Interest in Havertz is high across Europe with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and United’s Premier League rivals Manchester City Liverpool and Chelsea also interested in signing the youngster from Leverkusen.

According to the Sun report, Leverkusen have set an asking price of £90m for Havertz and it remains to be seen whether United end up signing the German youngster in this summer’s transfer window.