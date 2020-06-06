Arsenal are reportedly willing to take a loss on defender Kieran Tierney as Leicester City prepare an offer to prise him away from the Emirates this summer.

The 23-year-old joined the Gunners from Celtic last summer, but he has endured a bitterly frustrating debut season at the club having been limited to just 11 appearances due to injury troubles.

While he’ll hope to be fully fit when the season restarts later this month and to be able to have an influence on Arsenal enjoying a strong finish to the campaign, it seems there are doubts being raised over his future in north London.

As reported by the Express, Leicester are said to be preparing an £18m bid for the Scottish international as Brendan Rodgers eyes a reunion with him, and it’s suggested that Arsenal might be willing to accept taking a loss on their left back having signed him for £25m.

It’s noted that Tierney’s representatives have been told by Arsenal chiefs that they are ready to offload him this summer, and so time will tell if an exit materialises.

In truth though, it would surely come as a major surprise if he left after just one year, as Tierney himself must be desperate to show his class and prove his worth rather than call it quits after just one season with the Gunners.

Given the quality he has shown for Celtic, and at times for Arsenal when he has featured, there is clearly a top player there and there is perhaps an argument in favour of showing some patience, giving him a second season to establish himself and opting against selling even if it could raise funds for their own transfer splurge.

It remains to be seen what the final decision is on Tierney, but with the report adding that Ben Chilwell is being linked with Chelsea, it’s easy to see why there is interest in the Arsenal ace.