Arsenal transfer news: Gunners given boost in pursuit of £43m star, lining up £23m Mesut Ozil replacement

It’s set to be a busy summer transfer window at the Emirates with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta keen to bolster his squad in the summer window despite the club’s financial constraints due to the impact of the coronavirus.

According to the Express via FootballGhana.com, Arsenal have received a major boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Thomas Partey.

The report states that the Ghanaian midfielder has his heart set on a move to the Premier League to play for Arsenal despite Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone reluctant to let the player leave.

The report reckons that the Gunners will meet Partey’s £43m release clause with boss Mikel Arteta keen to add the Ghanaian ace to his midfield in a bid to strengthen the spine of his team this summer.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are lining up a long term Mesut Ozil replacement in the form of Feyenoord youngster Orkun Kokcu.

That’s according to the the Express, who reckon that Kokcu will fit into Arteta’s squad as a successor to Mesut Ozil and the Feyenoord ace has a price tag of £23m.

Kokcu has been in fine form for Feyenoord this season in the Eredivisie scoring three goals and racking up six assists in 35 games while being deployed as an attacking midfielder.

Ozil’s contract at Arsenal expires in 2021 and the Gunners are keen to replace the German ace before he leaves the Emirates.