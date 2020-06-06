Barcelona and Juventus agree player exchange but crucial obstacle still stands in way of deal

Barcelona and Juventus have reportedly agreed on a player exchange but there is still a major issue before a deal can be done between the two giants.

With Serie A and La Liga both set to restart this month, the title-chasers will have more immediate concerns to consider on the pitch in the coming months as they look to enjoy a successful end to the current campaign.

However, speculation continues to suggest that they could do business together this summer, as Calciomercato report via Tuttosport, that they have agreed on an exchange involving Miralem Pjanic and Arthur, while Mattia De Sciglio could also be included in the deal.

It’s added that while the clubs are in total agreement and the two Juventus players have given their approval to the switch, Arthur has not given the green light to leaving the Camp Nou as part of the exchange.

That said, Tuttosport add that the expectation is that he will eventually accept it, but time will tell if that’s the reality or not as the 23-year-old will surely be desperate to stay with the reigning La Liga champions.

Further, given his age and the fact that Pjanic will turn 31 next year, the exchange arguably doesn’t make sense from a Barcelona perspective as they’ll be losing a potential pillar of their future midfield for an ageing stalwart on the wrong side of 30.

As for De Sciglio, while that would solve an issue in terms of adding more quality depth and versatility in the full-back positions, injuries and poor form have limited him this season and so it remains to be seen whether or not the touted agreement goes through.

Speculation over this particular deal has been rife for some time, and it appears as though Arthur’s stance hasn’t changed as Marca reported last month that the Brazilian international does not want to leave Barcelona.

The situation seemingly hasn’t changed in the last fortnight in that case, and so while the clubs can agree on a deal, it remains to be seen if Barca can convince Arthur or will even consider forcing the move through.