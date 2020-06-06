Barcelona handed huge boost as they welcome back star man after injury layoff

Barcelona have been provided with a vital boost ahead of the La Liga restart as Luis Suarez has been given the green light to make his comeback.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 33-year-old underwent knee surgery in January and was expected to be sidelined for up to four months, which would have seen him miss the majority, if not all, of the remainder of the season.

SEE MORE: Barcelona and Juventus agree player exchange but crucial obstacle still stands in way of deal

However, with the campaign halted by the coronavirus pandemic, it has given him a chance to continue his recovery without missing further games, and it now looks as though he’s ready to hand the Catalan giants a timely boost ahead of their encounter with Real Mallorca next Saturday.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Suarez has received medical clearance from the club and will be available to face Mallorca, and both he and the reigning La Liga champions seemingly confirmed his availability in their tweets below.

“After so much effort, sacrifice and work I have finally registered again,” his tweet read, while the club added: “We’ve missed you. Welcome back!”

Time will tell if coach Quique Setien starts him immediately next weekend, or if he perhaps remains cautious and gradually reintegrates him back into the starting XI as it has been a long time since Suarez last played competitive football.

Through video clips released by the club, he has looked sharp in training and has been involved in group sessions over the past week, but time will tell if it’s enough to warrant an immediate selection.

Either way, having scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in just 23 games prior to his setback, there is no denying that he is a pivotal part of the Barcelona line-up, and they will be delighted to see him return.

With the La Liga title still on the line as Barca boast a two-point lead over rivals Real Madrid with 11 games to go, coupled with the Champions League which will resume later this summer, he could be a crucial addition to Setien’s plans in the coming months as they try to land two major trophies.