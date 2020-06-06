According to well-regarded German publication Bild, Real Madrid have made an offer of €80m for Bayer Leverkusen sensation Kai Havertz, the deal would also see the ace stay at Bayer on loan next season.

Bild add that German powerhouses Bayern Munich are also keen on a move for the versatile attacker, however they’d only be prepared to make a swoop next summer.

Madrid’s proposed deal is said to have been rejected as Leverkusen are firmly sticking to their €100m valuation for the star, who is contracted until 2022.

This seems like a very interesting offer, which has major positives for both sides. Leverkusen would have €80m to invest into their squad or the wide aspects of the club right away, they’d also keep hold of a key player for a further season.

From Madrid’s perspective, they’d secure a deal for the 20-year-old, which is ideal giving that Bayern are also keen on a move.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona reject €100m bid from European giants for attacker, star not for sale this summer Video: Man United target Jadon Sancho beats four players with skill in fine run for Dortmund Video: Chelsea-bound Timo Werner’s open goal miss for RB Leipzig vs Paderborn

Also, with Germany international Havertz in line to play a key role for the national team at next summer’s Euros, the ace’s price tag could be higher next summer.

Leverkusen may have to rethink their initial stance on this bid as Sport Bild report that the star is working towards making a decision on his future this summer.

Havertz has gone from strength to strength since making his debut for his boyhood club Leverkusen in 2016, the ace is now the side’s prime attacking outlet and he’s flourishing.

This season, Havertz has scored 15 goals and chipped in with eight assists in 38 appearances across all competitions, the ace has firmly established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s top players.

Havertz’s versatility also make him a fine option for any top club, his natural position appeared to be central attacking midfield, but the starlet can also flourish on the wing and more recently he’s impressed as a centre-forward.

The German star is the ideal kind of player for the modern game, which has seen the best clubs dominate with their interchangeable attacking trios like the one at Liverpool for example.