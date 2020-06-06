Boost for Barcelona as Lionel Messi injury fears eased after key update

Barcelona’s injury concerns have been eased as it’s reported that Lionel Messi did some individual training on Saturday after the club confirmed he picked up a minor issue this week.

As noted by the club’s official site on Friday, the 32-year-old trained away from the rest of the group after picking up a minor quadriceps injury.

SEE MORE: Barcelona and Juventus agree player exchange but crucial obstacle still stands in way of deal

It was seemingly suggested that it was more precautionary than anything to avoid aggravating the issue further, while the Argentine ace was tipped to return to training with the rest of the squad in a ‘few days’ times’.

Given his ongoing importance to the Catalan giants as he will be expected to spearhead their attack and lead them to more major trophies before the current campaign is over, Barcelona fans will be anxious to see him return to full fitness given it’s just a week until the La Liga season restarts with a trip to Real Mallorca.

Messi has scored 24 goals and provided 16 assists in 31 games so far this season, and it appears as though concerns over his injury are continuing to be eased.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, he went through an individual session at the Camp Nou on Saturday along with Nelson Semedo to suggest that he’s still moving well but there remains some level of caution over the injury issue, while it’s reiterated that he isn’t in danger of being ruled out against Mallorca.

The fact that he was put through his paces this weekend would suggest that it is indeed a minor problem as if it was more serious it would surely be a risk for him to train at all, and he’ll hope to resume full training at the start of next week to prove his fitness and get the green light from both the medical staff and coach Quique Setien to start next weekend.

As per ESPN and Sport writer Samuel Marsden in his tweet below, it’s suggested that a return to full training could be on the cards on Monday.

Time will tell if that’s the case or if they decide to remain cautious, as with games almost every three days until the end of July, they will not want to aggravate the problem and risk Messi sitting out a lengthy part of the conclusion of the season either.