Boost for Man Utd: Solskjaer offers positive fitness update on squad, confident ahead of restart

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has offered a positive update on his side’s preparations as they gear up for the restart of the Premier League season this month.

The Red Devils are back in action on June 19 when they face a trip to Tottenham, as they look to keep their top-four hopes alive as they currently sit just three points behind Chelsea with nine games to go.

With the FA Cup and Europa League still to play for as well, the Norwegian tactician will be fully aware that his side need to be at their best in the coming months in order to enjoy a successful end to the campaign.

Man Utd went 11 games unbeaten across all competitions prior to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, and so Solskjaer will be hoping that they can pick up from where they left off later this month, and it sounds as though he’s happy with where his squad is at after they gradually returned to full training.

“In any interview, I’d say, ‘Yes the mood is great and the spirit’s good’ but it has been really good,” he told the club’s official site. “I think everyone can see over the last few months how the players have behaved and dealt with the situation and how we as a club have dealt with it. The players have kept themselves fit as well, which has been great.

“Gradually now, as we’ve got into contact training, you can see a little bit more of the edge but also the camaraderie and team bonding.

“We’ve been looking forward to these games for ages really. It does make it feel like ‘yes, we’re here soon.’ The first game is two weeks from today so we need to step up the training and get an edge to our game again.

“Everyone knows that we will have to be at our best, have to be focused [against Tottenham]. We know it’s a big game for everyone. We had Chelsea when we started the league this season so I’m confident that our players can go into the Tottenham game with that mentality of going there to play a very good game of football.”

That will be a real boost for Man Utd fans who will be itching to see their team back in action, and assuming that Solskjaer does have a fully-fit squad at his disposal, which includes the returns of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford after their injury woes this season, that will be great news for their push to win trophies and leapfrog Chelsea.

Pogba has been limited to just eight games all season due to an ongoing ankle issue, while Rashford sustained a back injury in January after bagging 19 goals and six assists in 31 games.

The pair were both seen in training on Friday, as per the tweets below, and so it looks like the Red Devils will be raring to go in just under two weeks’ time with two more influential stars available.