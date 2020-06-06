Chelsea exodus touted as up to seven players facing uncertain future at club

Chelsea are reportedly being linked with green lighting a number of exits this summer as they perhaps look to trim the squad to balance the books and to help fund their spending.

Whether it’s the loss of revenue during the lockdown or the ongoing blow of games being played behind closed doors which also cuts off an important stream of income, clubs across Europe will perhaps feel the pinch ahead of the summer transfer window.

Given that Sky Sports reported this week that Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Timo Werner, with his release clause set at €55m, it seems as though the Blues are going to splash out regardless, but there will surely be a need to balance their books with exits and to fund their signings with additional fees generates from sales.

According to The Mirror, they could be planning just that, as it’s suggested that up to seven first-team players could be heading out of the exit door at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Pedro, Willian, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, Kurt Zouma, Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi are all specifically mentioned in the report as being at risk of being offloaded with interest said to already be prominent in the individuals in question.

Both Pedro and Willian are set to become free agents this summer as things stand as their respective contracts will expire, while with the Mirror adding that Ben Chilwell is a target for Frank Lampard, an exit for Marcos Alonso would make sense to make space in the squad at left-back and to raise funds.

As for the two stalwarts though, given the attacking quality that Lampard could have at his disposal if Werner joins Hakim Ziyech in being a new arrival this summer, it could make sense to move on from that ageing duo.

Given how heavily the likes of Jorginho, Barkley and Zouma have featured so far this season though, it’s questionable as to whether any of those three would be moved on unless further reinforcements were to arrive, while Batshuayi has already been limited to a bit-part role this season and if Werner were to arrive, he would perhaps fall further down the pecking order behind Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

It remains to be seen how many exits materialise, as while some do arguably make sense from a Chelsea perspective, others could leave them short in certain areas.