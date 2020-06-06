Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed fans a huge boost as both Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are tipped to be back at his disposal ahead of the Premier League restart.

It’s been a frustrating season for Pogba as he has been limited to just eight appearances all campaign due to injury woes, while Rashford sustained a back problem in January and had been sidelined since.

That would have been a major double blow for Solskjaer given the quality that the pair possess between them, especially with Rashford bagging 19 goals and six assists in 31 games before he was ruled out of action.

While it’s difficult to suggest that a positive has come out of the coronavirus pandemic, the suspension of the season has allowed the pair to continue to work on their respective recoveries without missing further games, and now Solskjaer has suggested that they will be back as Man Utd prepare to face Tottenham on June 19.

“Paul and Marcus are back, Eric [Bailly] has been out for a long time, Scott [McTominay] was out for a long time, so we want to gel the team together again,” Solskjaer told the club’s official site.

“We hope everybody’s going to be ready for the first game. We’ve had time out so I don’t think we can expect that those lads who’ve missed lots of football can last the full game.

“But now the rules have changed, we can use five subs and have nine on the bench. I think that’s helpful because footballers, after being out for so long, going into competitive games will be a challenge for them and we have to look after them injury-wise and fitness-wise.”

United are still in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as the FA Cup and the Europa League, and so from the standpoint of needing as much quality and depth as possible to compete on multiple fronts, having Pogba and Rashford back in the mix will certainly help with that.

Furthermore, many Man Utd fans will be itching to see Pogba and Rashford line up alongside January signing Bruno Fernandes for the first time, as there are signs on paper that they could combine to make the Red Devils a nightmare for their opponents moving forward if they can all stay fit and in find their top form.