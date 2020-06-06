According to Football Espana via fichajes.net, Villarreal are interested in re-signing Eric Bailly from Manchester United in the near future.

The Ivorian left the La Liga outfit for the Red Devils four years ago for a fee of £30m, as per BBC Sport.

With constant injury troubles taking their toll on Bailly’s United career now, Fichajes report that Villarreal want to bring the ace back as they believe the ace can have similar success to Santi Cazorla.

After Cazorla’s career with Arsenal was cut short due to some devastating injuries, the attacking midfielder has now got himself back fit and become a key player for Villarreal once again.

It’s reported that the La Liga outfit are in need of a defender next season, adding that supporters would welcome back Bailly with open arms.

Bailly has been limited to just 23 first-team appearances across the last two seasons due to injury troubles, the ace actually performs well when he’s fit but this makes him an unreliable option.

The centre-back has made just five appearances for the Red Devils this season, he’s impressed in some of these – most notably a dominant display in a 2-0 win against Chelsea.

Victor Lindelof has been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s prime choice to partner Harry Maguire since the England international’s marquee move last summer, so it doesn’t look like Bailly has much chance of playing a consistent starting role unless he can keep himself fit.

We wonder what United’s stance would be on the possible sale of Bailly, he’s just 26 years old, so there’s every chance he gets a grip on his injuries and goes on to be a consistent performer for United.

It would also be interesting to see whether Bailly would give up on the chance to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs in an effort to reignite his career with former club Villarreal.