Liverpool are expected to make another late bid in an attempt to sign Timo Werner to challenge their Premier League rivals Chelsea who have recently seen their bid for the forward accepted by RB Leipzig, according to a report in the Express.

SEE MORE: Six players Liverpool hope to offload this summer to raise funds for future signings

The Blues gazumped Liverpool in the race for Werner after reportedly meeting his £49m release clause according to several reports including Sky Sports, despite the Anfield outfit being heavily linked with a move for the Germany international for the last few months.

However, according to transfer expert Ian McGarry, Liverpool are to submit a fresh bid for the 24-year-old Leipzig ace in an attempt to hijack Chelsea’s move for the German striker before he signs a contract at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the Transfer Window Podcast about Liverpool’s reaction to Chelsea’s bid for Werner being accepted, as cited in the Express, McGarry said:

“It will be interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp responds to this setback, if indeed that is the case,”

“Obviously Werner’s yet to actually sign for Chelsea despite the clause being met.

“It is expected in some quarters that Liverpool may well make another bid having failed with an initial one around 16 days ago of €30m plus €15m in add-ons, which clearly is well below the rescission clause in Werner’s contract, but certainly is potentially open to being upped and therefore giving Chelsea some competition,” he added.

It’s plausible that the Reds might fight right until the end in the race for signing Werner by returning with a fresh bid for the Leipzig forward, however, as things stand the German striker is expected to sign for Chelsea who will be able to offer the player more first-team football as a regular starter as opposed to Liverpool, where he would be behind the club’s star front three of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.