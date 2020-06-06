Liverpool are preparing to offer star defender Virgil van Dijk a bumper new deal that would be worth in excess of £50m, according to a report in Football Insider.

SEE MORE: Liverpool transfer news: Talented young duo on radar, six exits to raise £120m and £50m+ new contract for key figure



The Dutch international has three years remaining on his current five-and-a-half-year contract, which he signed when he joined the club from Southampton for £70m and has established himself as a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side since his transfer in 2018.

Now, according to the Football Insider report, Liverpool are preparing to offer Van Dijk a new blockbuster deal worth more than £200,000-a-week to keep him at Anfield until he retires.

Liverpool’s owners FSG recognize that the 28-year-old Dutchman is a highly important and influential player in Jurgen Klopp’s team and have given the go-ahead to tie Van Dijk down to the club until he is 35 with a seven-year contract, according to the report.

This new deal would be a considerable upgrade from Van Dijk’s current £125,000-a-week wages, and the total value of his proposed new contract would be worth more than £50m with bonuses for goals and clean sheets.

Should Van Dijk sign his new bumper contract with Liverpool, he would become one of the club’s highest earners.