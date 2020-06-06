Menu

Liverpool prepare huge £200k+ a week contract offer to secure key figure’s long-term future

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are preparing to offer star defender Virgil van Dijk a bumper new deal that would be worth in excess of £50m, according to a report in Football Insider.

SEE MORE: Liverpool transfer news: Talented young duo on radar, six exits to raise £120m and £50m+ new contract for key figure

The Dutch international has three years remaining on his current five-and-a-half-year contract, which he signed when he joined the club from Southampton for £70m and has established himself as a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side since his transfer in 2018.

Now, according to the Football Insider report, Liverpool are preparing to offer Van Dijk a new blockbuster deal worth more than £200,000-a-week to keep him at Anfield until he retires.

Liverpool’s owners FSG recognize that the 28-year-old Dutchman is a highly important and influential player in Jurgen Klopp’s team and have given the go-ahead to tie Van Dijk down to the club until he is 35 with a seven-year contract, according to the report.

More Stories / Latest News

This new deal would be a considerable upgrade from Van Dijk’s current £125,000-a-week wages, and the total value of his proposed new contract would be worth more than £50m with bonuses for goals and clean sheets.

Should Van Dijk sign his new bumper contract with Liverpool, he would become one of the club’s highest earners.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Virgil van Dijk