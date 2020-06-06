Liverpool transfer news: Talented young duo on radar, six exits to raise £120m and £50m+ new contract for key figure

Liverpool are being linked with a double swoop for two top talents from Serie A, while six exits could help raise funds for them to spend on their targets.

The Merseyside giants look set to be left disappointed in their pursuit of Timo Werner, after it was reported this week that Chelsea had agreed a deal in principle to sign the prolific RB Leipzig star.

In turn, that could now force them to consider other options and it’s suggested that two targets are on their radar in Serie A.

As noted by the Express, Roma are said to want Dejan Lovren included in a swap deal which could take Nicolo Zaniolo to Anfield, but Calciomercato now report that the talented Italian international is valued at €60m by the Giallorossi.

That is a hefty fee, especially for a player who is coming off the back of a serious injury and while still only 20 years of age, he has to prove himself at the top level on a consistent basis.

Nevertheless, there is no denying his talent, and it’s no surprise that Liverpool are said to be interested as he has a big future ahead of him, and including Lovren in their offer could lower his asking price to make it a more feasible swoop.

Meanwhile, as noted by the Liverpool Echo, via Il Messaggero, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli, and while it’s added that Man Utd are also keen, it could reportedly take around £45m to prise him away from the Viola.

Again, with the Werner swoop falling through, it’s questionable as to whether Liverpool will be able to splash out such big fees, but there is a way it could become more realistic.

As per TeamTalk, Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Loris Karius and Lovren could all be axed and it had been hoped that exodus could raise £120m in transfer funds.

That said, the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic may now alter those valuations significantly and reduce the market of clubs capable of paying up, but time will tell if the situation improves either this summer or next year to arm Liverpool with additional funds.

Elsewhere, Football Insider report that Liverpool are working on a £50m+, seven-year contract for Virgil van Dijk in order to secure his long-term future at Anfield.

The 28-year-old has firmly established himself as a fundamental figure for the Merseyside giants, and so a contract worth more than £200,000-a-week could now be offered to him to essentially see out his career at the club.

That would keep him at Liverpool until he turns 35 at least, and given how important he is to them coupled with the quality he has shown, perhaps that could be a smart move to ensure he goes nowhere in the future and they can build around him moving forward.