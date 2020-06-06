Arsenal have received a major boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Thomas Partey, after reports emerged that the midfielder “wants to play” for the Gunners next season, according to the Express via FootballGhana.com.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen on adding Partey to his squad with the Spanish manager aiming to strengthen Arsenal’s midfield in this summer’s transfer window.

Arsenal are to activate Partey’s £43m release clause, according to the Express report, but Atletico boss Diego Simeone is reluctant to let the Ghanaian ace leave for the Emirates and wants to keep hold of the midfielder.

However, according to the report in Football Ghana, Partey has his heart set on a move to the Premier League and wants to play for Arsenal.

Partey would certainly add the necessary physicality and act as an effective shield for the Arsenal defence by sitting in front of the Gunners’ back four as their main defensive midfielder, but it remains to be seen whether the Emirates outfit manage to sign the Ghanaian ace from Atletico this summer.