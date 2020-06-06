According to the Sun, Manchester United could offer Dan James an improved contract before possibly loaning out the lightning-fast winger next season.

The Sun report that the 22-year-old, who has a played a key first-team role this season, will be offered a pay increase.

It’s suggested that the Welshman could be loaned out next season if the Red Devils land some superstar signings, the Sun link United with possible swoops for Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and Kai Havertz.

The addition of Sancho would be the biggest threat to James’ playing time, as the England sensation is tipped to play on the right-wing for the Old Trafford outfit.

The Manchester Evening News report that United aren’t likely to sign both Grealish and Havertz, but the recruitment of either – plus Sancho – would certainly hurt James’ chances of minutes.

James has experienced a decent debut season with the Red Devils, the ace from Swansea for a fee of £15m last summer, as per BBC Sport.

Lightning-fast James has perhaps played a bigger role than anyone would’ve expected this season, with the winger making 37 first-team appearances.

In these outings James has bagged four goals – most of which came at the start of his debut season – and seven assists.

The Wales international has shown his versatility by playing on either wing, as a centre-forward and as a second striker.

Although minutes may be hard to come by if United add Sancho and a playmaker, after the ace’s encouraging signs this season should the Red Devils refuse to loan the ace out?