Man United transfer news: United to pick between £90m and £50m-£80m star, beating Arsenal in race for €22m-rated winger

Manchester United look set to have a busy summer transfer window on their hands with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on bolstering his squad in key areas.

According to a recent report in the Sun, United have made Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish their primary transfer target, but that’s only if they miss out on Bayer Leverkusen’s 20-year-old star Kai Havertz.

Interest in Havertz is high across Europe, with the report stating that Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and United’s Premier League rivals Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea also interested in signing the youngster from Leverkusen.

The Sun report reckons that Villa captain Grealish is United’s main target this summer and could be available for anywhere between £50m-£80m but the Red Devils could turn their attention to Leverkusen’s Havertz, should he be available.

However, it must be noted that Leverkusen have set a massive £90m asking price for Havertz and whether United break the bank to sign the German midfielder, remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, United are ahead of Arsenal in the race for Velez winger Thiago Almada.

That’s according to Fichajes, who report that the Old Trafford outfit have already opened negotiations with Velez for the young winger who has a release clause of €22m.

The report adds that Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing Almada apart from interest from Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and United, however, any transfer is yet to go through.