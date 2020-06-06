According to the Sun via yesterday’s print edition of Tuttosport (cited by Sempre Inter), Inter Milan are only prepared to sell star centre-back Milan Skriniar for €80m (£71m) this summer.

The Sun report that Manchester United are interested in signing the 25-year-old, who has been earmarked as a partner for last summer’s marquee addition Harry Maguire.

It’s added that Inter aren’t looking to sell the Slovakian star, however they would consider the defender’s departure if their valuation of €80m is met.

The Sun hint that United may have a slight boost in potential negotiations given their good relationship with the Italian giants – Ashley Young, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez (loan) have all joined Inter in the last year.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea’s three other transfer targets for the summer after winning Timo Werner race Video: Alexandre Lacazette’s superb long-range half-volley strike for Arsenal vs Charlton Man United transfer news: United to pick between £90m and £50m-£80m star, beating Arsenal in race for €22m-rated winger

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should certainly be eyeing another centre-back if he really wants to push Man United back towards their former glory.

Victor Lindelof, who has endured inconsistent form since moving to Manchester, and Eric Bailly, who has battled with constant injury troubles – are both perhaps too unreliable to take the side forward.

Skriniar has made 135 appearances in Serie A during his career, as well as 12 outings in the Champions League.

The ace has made 32 appearances across all competitions this season, he seems to resemble the perfect blend of top-level experience and potential, which would fit Solskjaer’s ideal profile.