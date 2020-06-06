According to the MailOnline via TuttoJuve, Wolves have seen a bid rejected for Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani, who is also of interest to Arsenal, Napoli and Roma.

TuttoJuve claim that the Midlands outfit have made a €20m (£18m) offer for the Italy international, however the Old Lady wish to receive €25m (£23m) for the defender’s services.

Rugani has only made seven appearances across all competitions this season, which isn’t surprising considering Juventus’ centre-back options include Chiellini, Bonucci, De Ligt and Demiral.

The Mail claim that the 25-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League, adding that he and his girlfriend have been learning English during lockdown.

More Stories / Latest News Man United may offer ace new contract this summer before possible loan exit Manchester United centre-back target valued at €80m by European giants Chelsea’s three other transfer targets for the summer after winning Timo Werner race

It’s added that Rugani is contracted until 2023 and it’s expected that the ace will leave in the next transfer window.

Should Arsenal now step up their efforts to sign the ace as Wolves have already shown their intent by making a bid already?

Mikel Arteta’s side certainly need at least one reinforcement at centre-back as David Luiz and Sokratis are approaching the end of their careers – there’s also been doubt about the former’s future at the club.

Rugani has made a total of 94 appearances for Juventus across all competitions since joining in 2013 – he was out on loan at Empoli for two of these years.

With French sensation William Saliba set to officially be part of the first-team next season, Rugani could be a relatively young option at 25 to partner with the starlet, he’d also add the relevant experience needed alongside a raw talent in Saliba.

With Rugani holding seven Italy caps to his name, the ace should consider leaving this summer in search for more regular first-team football, this would boost the ace’s chances of being taken to the Euros.

Rugani is fairly comfortable with the ball and WhoScored state the ace ‘likes to play short passes’, this makes him an ideal fit for an Arsenal side that try to build play from the back.

Of course, the Gunners now need to seriously think about making their interest in the ace official with a bid as Wolves are also hot on Rugani’s services.