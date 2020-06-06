Video: Alexandre Lacazette’s superb long-range half-volley strike for Arsenal vs Charlton

Alexandre Lacazette got Arsenal’s 6-0 friendly win against Charlton off to a flying start with a spectacular long-range strike.

David Luiz made a pinpoint pass from defence and academy graduate Ainsley Maitland-Niles headed the ball down into Lacazette’s path.

The Frenchman fired the ball into the back of the net with a lovely first-time finish from outside the box on the half-volley, the striker’s reaction was surprisingly muted after the wonderful effort.

Arsenal appear to have given into fans who demanded that the highlights from the encounter were posted, this footage should get Gooners through the weekend.

Lacazette’s superb strike can be seen below:

Lacazette’s thunder strike followed by his reaction is priceless @LacazetteAlex ?? pic.twitter.com/odSytdzkpj — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) June 6, 2020

Arsenal 6-0 Charlton all goals. Nketiah (3), Aubameyang, Lacazette and Willock. ?? Starting line up: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Mustafi, Tierney, Guendouzi, Maitland-Niles, Ozil, Nelson, Aubameyang, Lacazette pic.twitter.com/r78Q4v4l8w — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) June 6, 2020

Pictures from Arsenal, the entire highlights package can be viewed here.

Mikel Arteta’s made an encouraging start to life at Arsenal, fans will be hoping that the team can kick on when football returns and even make an outside run at securing a Champions League finish this season.