Video: Chelsea-bound Timo Werner’s open goal miss for RB Leipzig vs Paderborn

During this afternoon’s Bundesliga clash between RB Leipzig and bottom-placed Paderborn, Timo Werner – who has reportedly sealed a move to Chelsea, had a moment to forget.

After Leipzig defended a corner, Werner pressed the defender in his own-half before using his lightning-fast speed to latch onto a wayward pass, before also beating the goalkeeper with some fine dribbling.

With the Germany international in the box and bearing down on goal, the 24-year-old’s side-foot strike towards an empty net went wide of the post. Werner did everything perfect until the finish.

According to German publication Sport Bild, Werner has snubbed a potential move to Liverpool in favour of a move to the Reds’ rivals Chelsea.

Christian Falk revealed later on Thursday that the forward has agreed a five-year deal with the Blues, worth around €192,000-a-week.

Take a look at the effort below:

Congratulations, @ChelseaFC. Y’all are really aiming for glory now, nobody will be ready. pic.twitter.com/onaLOl14Vl — Complaxes (@Complaxes) June 6, 2020

It wasn’t all bad for Werner today, the ace did assist Leipzig’s only goal of the afternoon.

Even the best of players have a moment to forget at times and this was just a slight blip for Werner in an otherwise sensational season, the ace has bagged 31 goals and chipped in with 13 assists this term.