Video: Man United target Jadon Sancho beats four players with skill in fine run for Dortmund

In the 18th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga clash against Hertha Berlin this evening, Jadon Sancho showcased his trademark silky skill with a fine run.

Sancho picked up the ball deep into his own-half, sparking a counter-attacking opportunity, the electric ace surged forward before effortlessly skipping past one Hertha player.

Once he made his way into the opposition half, Sancho was surrounded by Hertha players and he used some tricky footwork to beat a further three players before passing the ball to a teammate.

According to ESPN, the 20-year-old is seen as a ‘key’ part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for Manchester United, it’s added that Dortmund value the ace at €120m.

Take a look at Sancho doing what he does below:

The England international – respectfully – is on a completely different level to most Bundesliga players and it would be nice to see the ace back with an English side next season.

It will be interesting to see if Sancho can continue to flourish should he complete a move to the Red Devils and become a prime attacking outlet for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.