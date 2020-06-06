Video: Priceless Sokratis reaction towards Arsenal teammates after he smashes in goal in training

Arsenal defender Sokratis bagged a quality finish in training this week, but it seems as though he was keen to calm his noisy teammates down.

The Gunners were busy training this week as they step up preparations ahead of the Premier League restart, with their first game back coming on the ‘opening night’ against Manchester City on June 17.

It looks as though the players are in high spirits having returned to group training after the coronavirus pandemic, and they were loving Sokratis’ goal in training.

His strike can be seen around the 5:04 mark in the video below, and while you can’t see them in shot, it sounds as though the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are in stitches after he finds the back of the net.

Ordinarily, players might enjoy the moment and even let out a wry smile. Not Sokratis. The no-nonsense Greek defender turns around and appears to tell his teammates to pipe down as he’s not having any of their theatrics. That said, perhaps something was said before he took his strike and he wants to quieten a few doubters about scoring a blinder.

Either way, it’s a great goal and a hilarious reaction from the Arsenal man…