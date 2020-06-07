Arsenal open to offers for these four first-team stars in bid to raise summer funds

According to Goal, Arsenal are ‘open’ to transfer offers for Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Rob Holding and Sead Kolasinac in the next transfer window.

Goal claim that these defenders could be moved on in order to raise funds to be used in the summer.

It’s hinted that this could one of the last-ditch options for club as the Gunners aren’t likely to receive the offers they may have expected for their players due to the financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sokratis has arguably been the best performer of this bunch for the Gunners, the four stars have experienced mediocre careers with the Gunners and now may be the time for the side to move them on.

Arsenal will be able to retain the services of their current defenders who may have left this summer, the Sun report that David Luiz will sign a new contract whilst the Express claim that Pablo Mari will be signed permanently once his loan spell ends.

Whilst it looks like Arsenal have far too many defensive options from the outside looking in – which is true to some extent – it’s worth remembering that the Gunners probably need this number of defenders due their struggles when it comes to keeping key members of their backline fit and off the injury list.

A mass clear-out would allow Mikel Arteta to rebrand his backline, which seems to be the key change earmarked ahead of next season, French ace William Saliba looks set for a key role in his debut season.

It may be easy to call for Arsenal to get rid of some of the aforementioned defenders above, but is it actually realistic?

Will the potential sales of the unconvincing stars really raise enough funds for the Gunners to make some other defensive additions – if that isn’t possible can academy talents be expected to make a massive jump and play a role in the first-team?