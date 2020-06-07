There are a number of issues that need to be addressed when proposing a swap transfer, and it shows why they can be so tricky to complete.

Firstly you need to have players who actually want to move, but you also need both sides to hold a similar valuation of a player.

Mundo Deportivo have reported on the latest with Barcelona’s chase for Lautaro Martinez, and it’s not sounding positive for the Catalans.

It sounds like Barca have made the bold move of placing a high valuation on Junior Firpo and thought Inter would just accept that and reduce their asking price, but that’s not the case.

They indicate that the Argentine has a release clause of €111m, but Barcelona felt that they could take €41m off of that by sending left back Junior Firpo in return.

The problem is that the report goes on to say that Inter don’t value him that highly at all, so this won’t have the effect that Barcelona hoped for.

It still sounds like a deal could be done that would see Inter receive some cash and players in return, but it sounds like Barca will need to rethink their offer to get this done.