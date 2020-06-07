Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign two of his old PSG favourites for Everton

It’s often annoying as a fan when a manager just signs the same players wherever he goes, but that’s not always a bad thing.

In the case of Everton, Carlo Ancelotti is a high profile manager with a lot of contacts in the game, and he is looking to make two huge additions to the Everton squad ahead of next season.

Both Adrien Rabiot and Thiago Silva were favourites of his at PSG, and it would be a coup if the managed to attract them to Merseyside.

In the case of Silva, Le10Sport have suggested that PSG will allow him to walk away for free, even though he was still impressive at the age of 35 last season.

They are now starting to rethink that strategy and it’s possible that they might ask him to stay, but The Sun have since reported that Everton are leading the race to sign him, so that could be an interesting one to watch.

Things just haven’t worked out for Adrien Rabiot since his free transfer move from PSG to Juventus, and Italian outlet Tuttosport have suggested that it might be time for him to leave.

There’s no sign of a price tag at this point but it’s suggested that he wants to leave and Juve won’t stand in his way, so that does make it sounds like he could be available for a modest fee.

They claim that Everton are top of the list when it comes to places he would like to go – mainly thanks to the presence of Ancelotti – so again they could have a good chance of signing him.

Nothing has been agreed yet and maybe the fans shouldn’t get their hopes up, but it does prove that the Italian manager may be the man to take them to that next level.