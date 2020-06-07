Every single transfer is important to a player, but it’s especially important to make the right choice as your career nears the end.

The last thing you want to do is join a club where you won’t play every often, or a league where the style doesn’t suit you and it can ruin your legacy a bit.

Chelsea’s Spanish winger Pedro finds himself in that situation, he turns 33 this summer and it could be his last chance to seal a big contract.

A report from Football Italia has looked at the latest with his situation, and it looks like he won’t be linking up with his former boss Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

They quote Fichajes in saying that Inter have made a late approach to sign him, but it’s still believed that he will join Roma instead.

They even quote other reports from Italy which indicate that he’s already agreed a deal with Inter’s Serie A rivals, which will see him earn €3m a season in a possible three year contract.

They also confirm that he’s set to be out of contract at Chelsea so it will be a free transfer, and it sounds like Inter have left it too late to stop him moving to Roma.